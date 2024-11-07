President Ruto Mourns Passing Of Homa Bay Pastor Raphael Obego

President William Ruto has extended his heartfelt condolences following the death of Pastor Raphael Obego, the Homa Bay County Chaplain, who passed away on Wednesday.

President Ruto praised Pastor Obego as a dedicated servant and a “prayer warrior.”

He highlighted the pastor’s impact as a faith leader, describing him as “a light-hearted leader whose sermons were thought-provoking, inspiring, and sincere.”

The President also offered his support to Pastor Obego’s family and the Homa Bay congregation, recognizing the pastor’s deep commitment to both his faith and community.

In an official statement, Homa Bay County shared its sorrow over Pastor Obego’s passing, calling him “a pillar of strength and faith.”

The county lauded his compassion, wisdom, and dedication, noting that his spiritual leadership had a lasting influence on the people of Homa Bay.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pastor Obego’s family and the community he served,” the statement read. “May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy of love and faith continue to inspire us all.”