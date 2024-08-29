President Ruto Pledges Sh450 Million Grant To Fish Farmers In Lake Region

President William Ruto has announced a Sh450 million grant to support fish farmers in the Lake Region.

Speaking at the Presidential Town Hall Meeting in Kisumu on Thursday, Ruto said the government is currently working on the best way for farmers to access these funds.

“We are also working on a grant of Sh450 million shillings targeting fish farmers,” Ruto said.

Construction of the Sh2.5 billion Kabonyo Kanyagwal Fisheries Aquaculture and Training Center of Excellence in Kisumu County began earlier this year.

This center aims to promote training, research, innovation, and best practices in fisheries and aquaculture through demonstrations and incubations.

According to president, It will provide quality fingerlings to farmers at subsidized prices.

President Ruto also noted that the government will invest Sh$1 billion in the project.

The research center is expected to produce up to 10 million fingerlings annually to boost fish farming in the Lake Victoria region, further enhancing food security and nutrition.

The rising demand for fingerlings has been fueled by an increase in cage fish farming in Lake Victoria by Kenyan farmers.

Recent data from the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI) shows that there are over 6,000 fish cages on the Kenyan side of Lake Victoria, each capable of producing one tonne of fish annually.

Currently, the lake’s aquaculture capacity stands at 60,000 tonnes of fish per year, compared to an annual wild fish production of 100,000 tonnes.

To meet the growing demand, the government is ramping up investments in aquaculture in the Nyanza region through the Kabonyo project and other initiatives to improve access to high-quality fish seeds and boost production.

The Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence will also focus on adopting, domesticating, and selectively breeding various fish species like Nile Perch, Common Carp, Milk Fish, Tilapia, and Catfish to increase availability for both small and large-scale fish farmers.

Additionally, the center will produce raw materials for animal feeds and fertilizers, reducing the pressure on Lake Victoria and helping rejuvenate its fish production.

Kisumu County Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o expressed optimism about the center’s potential to serve the East and Central Africa region.

He added that the facility will collaborate with regional organizations, further establishing Kisumu as a hub for aquaculture in the region.