President Ruto Pledges To Engage Gen Z Over Controversial Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto has committed to engaging with Gen Z regarding the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya, Diocese of Nyahururu, during a church service, the President praised the youth for their active participation in national matters.

“I want to applaud our youths for coming out to engage with matters of our nation, Kenya. Our young people have stepped forward to engage in the affairs of their country. They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognized,” President Ruto said.

This week, demonstrations erupted in various parts of the country, including Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Nyeri, expressing widespread anger over the Finance Bill’s unpopular tax proposals.

President Ruto promised to welcome discussions with the youth to address their concerns.

“I want to tell you that we are going to have a conversation with you. So that we can identify your issues and work together as a nation,” he said.

The President highlighted some benefits for Gen Z in the budget, such as increased allocation of CDF and HELB funds to support their education.

Public outcry on Tuesday led the government to withdraw some contentious provisions, including a 16% tax on bread and an annual 2.5% tax on vehicles.

However, protesters argue that these concessions are insufficient and demand that legislators reject it entirely.

There have been intense rallying calls on social media using the hashtags #OccupyParliament and #RejectFinanceBill2024, urging Kenyans to stay vigilant as members of parliament debate the bill.

Kenyan Anglican bishop Ole Sapit urged leaders to listen to the grievances.

“To the Gen Zs, the country is yours. Let us all share by listening to one another. What is happening is something unexpected and extra ordinary. Gen Zs are not enemies of the nation,” he said adding that police should not use excessive force while handling the protests.

More protests are expected next Tuesday when MPs will vote on the bill.