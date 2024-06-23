fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    President Ruto Pledges To Engage Gen Z Over Controversial Finance Bill 2024

    Andrew WalyaulaBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    President Ruto Pledges To Engage Gen Z Over Controversial Finance Bill 2024

    President William Ruto has committed to engaging with Gen Z regarding the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

    Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya, Diocese of Nyahururu, during a church service, the President praised the youth for their active participation in national matters.

    “I want to applaud our youths for coming out to engage with matters of our nation, Kenya. Our young people have stepped forward to engage in the affairs of their country. They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognized,” President Ruto said.

    This week, demonstrations erupted in various parts of the country, including Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, Kisumu, and Nyeri, expressing widespread anger over the Finance Bill’s unpopular tax proposals.

    President Ruto promised to welcome discussions with the youth to address their concerns.

    “I want to tell you that we are going to have a conversation with you. So that we can identify your issues and work together as a nation,” he said.

    The President highlighted some benefits for Gen Z in the budget, such as increased allocation of CDF and HELB funds to support their education.

    Public outcry on Tuesday led the government to withdraw some contentious provisions, including a 16% tax on bread and an annual 2.5% tax on vehicles.

    However, protesters argue that these concessions are insufficient and demand that legislators reject it entirely.

    There have been intense rallying calls on social media using the hashtags #OccupyParliament and #RejectFinanceBill2024, urging Kenyans to stay vigilant as members of parliament debate the bill.

    Kenyan Anglican bishop Ole Sapit urged leaders to listen to the grievances.

    “To the Gen Zs, the country is yours. Let us all share by listening to one another. What is happening is something unexpected and extra ordinary. Gen Zs are not enemies of the nation,” he said adding that police should not use excessive force while handling the protests.

    More protests are expected next Tuesday when MPs will vote on the bill.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    AG Justin Muturi Confirms Son Missing After Suspected Abduction in Nairobi

    President Ruto Pledges To Engage Gen Z Over Controversial Finance Bill 2024

     
    DP Gachagua Travels A Day Early For Church Service In Nyahururu As His Transport Woes Raise Concerns

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X