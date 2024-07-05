President Ruto To Engage Youths On X Space Following Recent Protests

President William Ruto yesterday said he will engage with Kenyans on the social media platform X today, following a wave of anti-government demonstrations.

The President made the announcement via a poster on X, detailing that the session will be conducted on X Space from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The engagement is aimed at addressing the concerns of Kenyan youth, particularly Generation Z, as promised by the President during a recent roundtable interview with digital media journalists at State House, Nairobi.

When asked if he would join X Spaces to interact with the dissatisfied youth, Ruto affirmed his commitment to the dialogue.

“In the next one week, we must have this conversation in the space where you want. I am sending you guys, one of you to set up the space this week, maybe Thursday or Friday, why not? I will be there,” Ruto said during the interview.

The President emphasized that the youth could either identify a representative to speak on their behalf or decide on their own terms of engagement if they prefer a leaderless approach.

He highlighted his vision for a multi-sectoral dialogue involving young people from various sectors, including civil society, religious organizations, and professional bodies.

However, Ruto acknowledged the difficulty in connecting with the disgruntled youth, stating: “It has been very difficult for me to connect with the disgruntled youth because I don’t know who to deal with. Whether it is Thursday, Friday… mkipangana mimi niko,” he asserted.

The President has called for open dialogue with the protesting youth to discuss pressing national issues, including unemployment and the high cost of living.

Despite this, a section of the youth on the X platform has vowed to boycott the conversation, asserting that their concerns have already been communicated during the protests.