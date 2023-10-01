President Ruto to Tour Parts of Luo Nyanza Soon, PS Omollo Says

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo Sunday alongside ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo held a consultative meeting in Kisumu Nyanza professionals and opinion leaders ahead of the scheduled President William Ruto tour of the Luo Nyanza region.

Omollo said Ruto is set to inspect and launch a number of national government development projects in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, and Migori counties.

In Kisumu, Omollo said, Ruto will visit the proposed multi-billion Kabonyo Kanyagwal fisheries and aquaculture research center in Nyando.

The project is set to revolutionize the fishing industry in the region and will produce 7 million fingerlings annually for restocking in Lake Victoria and other fish farming initiatives.’

He added Ruto will also tour a road construction project in the Muhoroni sub-county and visit the multi-billion Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) Mall along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

Still in Kisumu, Omollo said Ruto will tour the Kisumu Port where he is likely to commission the MV Uhuru Two which was built from scratch by the Kenya Shipyard Limited.

In Homa Bay County, Omollo said Ruto will tour the Mfangano ring road which is under construction, and also the Mbita-Sindo-Magunga road being done by Kenya Rural Road Authority.

He will also tour the Victory fish farms in Homa Bay as part of the government’s efforts to utilize the blue economy sector.

In Migori county he will visit and meet with farmers with a special focus on the sugar sub-sector and articulate the government agenda on the same adding that he will also tour the Rongo University.

In Siaya county, Omollo said Ruto will visit technical and vocational training centers in Gem and Rarieda adding that in Bondo, he will launch the construction of the Bondo-Liunda road in Bondo sub-county.

Ruto will also have engagements with local leaders. This comes in the wake of pressure from locals on some leaders who have been visiting State House in the pretext of going for development projects.

