President Trump announces $500 billion AI investment, partnering with OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

President Donald Trump has officially announced a $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure initiative known as Stargate. The program will involve significant collaboration between the U.S. government and major tech companies, including OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank, with an initial combined investment of $100 billion, which could grow to $500 billion by the end of Trump’s second term.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son were present at the White House announcement, alongside President Trump. This ambitious AI project aims to solidify U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence, particularly as the nation competes with China for leadership in the field.

Stargate will kick off with a data center in Texas, with further expansion expected as more investors and partners join the initiative. The program reflects Trump’s vision for the U.S. to lead in AI innovation and secure its place as a global technological superpower