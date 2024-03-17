President Vladimir Putin wins a landslide victory in the presidential election with 87.8% of the vote

Data from Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) confirms President Vladimir Putin officially garnered 87.97% of the votes after processing 24.4% of the ballots.
Second place is Nikolai Kharitonov with 3.87%, followed by Vladislav Davankov with 3.77% and lastly, Leonid Slutsky with 2.97%.
Also Read: Putin Gifts Car To Kim Jong Un In Sign Of ‘Special Personal Relations’
Putin is leading in the Belgorod region with 96.45% of the votes after processing 2.68% of the protocols.
He has over 90% of the votes in the Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk regions and Crimea plus more than 89% in the electronic voting in Moscow.
Voter turnout for the presidential elections across Russia stands at 74.22%.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings