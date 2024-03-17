fbpx
    President Vladimir Putin wins a landslide victory in the presidential election with 87.8% of the vote

    Vladimir Putin
    President Vladimir Putin: IMAGE/Courtesy

    Data from Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) confirms President Vladimir Putin officially garnered 87.97% of the votes after processing 24.4% of the ballots.

    Second place is Nikolai Kharitonov with 3.87%, followed by Vladislav Davankov with 3.77% and lastly, Leonid Slutsky with 2.97%.

    Putin is leading in the Belgorod region with 96.45% of the votes after processing 2.68% of the protocols.

    He has over 90% of the votes in the Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk regions and Crimea plus more than 89% in the electronic voting in Moscow.

    Voter turnout for the presidential elections across Russia stands at 74.22%.

