Presidential Term Limit Debate is Unnecessary – UDA Says

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party does not support the extension of the presidential term limit proposal, secretary general Cleophas Malala has said.

In a statement, Malala said the proposal by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was his personal view and does not reflect the “perspectives of the UDA party or its party leader President William Ruto”.

“The President solemnly swore to respect, uphold and defend the constitution which is abundantly clear and categorical on the Presidential term limit,” Malala said.

He further stated that the proposal to extend the term limit from five years to seven years is unnecessary at this time as the party is focused on delivering on its promises to the people.

“The ruling party is presently focused on delivering on its promises to the people of Kenya, mindful that it shall in due course submit its scorecard for the people to evaluate,” he said.

“Respectfully, therefore, the term limit debate is superfluous and peripheral.”

Presidential term limit UDA Party does not support the proposals emanating from the bi-partisan talks to increase the presidential term limit from 5year to 7year term.#KaziNiKazi#Ruto1year#UDADigital#UDACommunications pic.twitter.com/BM8zKiU0zl — Cleo Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) September 25, 2023

Last week on Friday, Senator Cherargei in a memorandum submitted to the National Dialogue Committee proposed an amendment of the current law to push the term limit to seven years in each of the two terms.

He argued that the extension of the term limit would give the president ample time to implement their manifesto.

According to the legislator, five years in office is not sufficient for the running of government and forming a formidable team to implement the election manifesto.

Chapter nine of the Constitution under Article 142 reveals that: “The President shall hold office for a term beginning on the date on which the President was sworn in and ending when the person next elected President in accordance with Article 136 (2) (a) is sworn in.”

The constitution only stipulates a five-year term with the possibility of another five-year term, thus, altering the structure of the constitution will require a referendum.

