Prices of Unga Have Dropped – Ruto

President William Ruto says his administration has put in measures to lower the cost of living.

The head of state on Thursday said efforts put in place by his government have seen the prices of flour drop significantly.

“We have progressively reduced the cost of fertiliser from Sh6,500 to Sh2,500, increased maize acreage under production by an extra 200,000 acres and enhanced maize production by an additional 18 million bags,” he said during the State of the Nation Address.

“As a result of these interventions, today a 2kg packet of maize flour is selling at a low of KSh145 and a high of Sh175 depending on the brand down from Sh250. A Gorogoro of maize is selling at between Sh60 and Sh75.18.”

Dr Ruto noted that his government rolled out a countrywide farmer registration and fertiliser subsidy programme that has made available 5.5 million bags to farmers.

He also told both Houses of Parliament that the government’s commitment to reducing the cost of living is bearing fruit.

He said the cost of living is a reality that can be addressed by households through effective measures.

The President added that by supporting agricultural production, the country is addressing the high cost of living.