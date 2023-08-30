Prince Andrew Faces Lifelong Ban From Public Royal Duties

Prince Andrew, the 63-year-old Duke of York, is reportedly facing a permanent ban from returning to his public royal duties following the scandal involving his connection to Jeffrey Epstein and his settlement with trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

Despite receiving public support from senior royals, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana, insiders suggest that his appearance with them does not indicate a return to his former role within the royal family.

Also Read: Meghan Markle Sets Sights On Instagram Revolution And Business Ventures

According to sources, King Charles is resolute in his decision that Prince Andrew will not be reinstated into public royal duties.

While the Duke of York remains a loved member of the family, his royal status is not expected to change.

Rumors had circulated that Prince Andrew attempted to rally support to regain his former status, including lobbying for his armed police protection.

Allegedly, there were private meetings between King Charles and Andrew to discuss potential plans for the Duke’s future role, but both sides reportedly agreed that any decisions should be kept private.

It was suggested that Andrew had offered to manage royal estates and engage in charity work, but the focus would be on private undertakings rather than public appearances.

Currently residing with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, at their Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, the Duke’s plans for relocation to Frogmore Cottage have been put on hold due to Sarah’s recovery from recent breast cancer surgery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...