Princess Kate Reveals Cancer Diagnosis And Chemotherapy Treatment

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Wales, disclosed her battle with cancer and her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

The announcement comes just two months after she underwent what she described as “major” abdominal surgery.

The 42-year-old Princess, wife of Prince William, Duke of Wales, revealed that the type of cancer she is facing has not been disclosed publicly.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate, 42, said in the video, which was filmed at Windsor on Wednesday. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

She commenced chemotherapy treatment in late February, a development that coincides with her father-in-law, King Charles, also undergoing cancer treatment.

She elaborated on the challenges of recovery from major surgery before beginning her treatment regimen.

The discovery of cancer occurred during post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in mid-January. While the surgery was initially believed to address a non-cancerous condition, subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer, prompting the decision for preventive chemotherapy.

“It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” Kate said. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Princess Kate affirmed her commitment to making a full recovery and expressed empathy for others affected by cancer, urging them not to lose faith or hope.

She pledged to return to official duties once cleared by her medical team.

The announcement follows a recent controversy surrounding a Mother’s Day photo shared by Princess Kate, which was later retracted by several international news agencies due to concerns about potential editing by the royal family.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate’s father-in-law, King Charles, is also undergoing undisclosed cancer treatment, following his previous treatment for benign prostate enlargement.

The King’s diagnosis was publicly disclosed by the palace on February 5, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirming that the cancer was caught early.