Prison warden Cop Shakur detained for three days pending probe

Prison warden Jackson Kihara Kuria alias ‘Cop Shakur’ will detained for three days pending an investigation into alleged cybercrime and mutiny offences, as authorities probe his social media activity on X (formerly Twitter).

This is in connection with posts that the police claim threaten national security and incite members of the disciplined services.

He had joined Kenyans in the anti-finance bill protests in June last year which highlighted his activism.

Kuria was arrested on January 15, at the Kamiti maximum prison staff residence and booked at the Muthaiga police station before being arraigned in court under a miscellaneous application.

The DCI told Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that they required 21 more days to enable them to complete investigations.

They are probing him on matters relating to the alleged publication of false information and inciting a mutiny contrary to Section 47 of the penal code.

The court was told that Kuria allegedly operates on a social media account on X under the handle @Copshakur.

His postings, according to the police, “are a serious threat to national security and inciteful to other members of the disciplined services.”

The DCI told the court that at the time of his arrest, his phone was seized and they would require sufficient time to subject it to forensic examination.

“Due to the bulky nature of the expected data and digital evidence involved that’s yet to be examined and comprehensively analysed, there is a need for an extension of time to facilitate the ongoing investigations,” read the DCI affidavit in part.

They also said Kuria, being a trained disciplined services officer, has the capacity to interfere with the probe as he is trained in the use of firearms.

Onyina, however, rejected the request to hold him for 21 days and gave the police three days. He is to be produced in court on Monday.

They had said that the officer is a well trained personnel and if released is likely to interfere with the ongoing investigations.

However the application by the prosecution was strongly opposed by lawyers from the LSK, saying that there was no evidence before the court that the suspect will disappear from the courts.

They told the court that the subject matter including materials are with the investigating officers.