Private Guards Deployed to Mama Ngina’s Muthaiga Home

Private security guards have been deployed to guard the residence of former First Lady Mama Ngina at Nairobi’s Muthaiga estate.

This was after the government withdrew the security assigned to her on Tuesday evening.

Almost a dozen guards from a local company were keeping vigil in and outside the compound. This was contrary to the norm where General Service Unit personnel used to guard the residence.

The guards were deployed moments after the GSU left. A similar situation was replicated at her Gatundu home and at other properties.

A guard at the Nairobi home said they were increased from two guards to five after the police left. The withdrawal was anticipated after some government officials accused former president Uhuru Kenyatta who is a son of Mama Ngina of funding the protests. He has denied the claims and accused the Kenya Kwanza government of being on a revenge mission.

President William Ruto is among senior government officials who have fingered Uhuru as the financier of the protests.

The deployment of the guards came in anticipation of a planned “peaceful march” by a group dubbed Nairobi traders to the residence.

The guards were told to seek reinforcements in case they were attacked.

In a letter addressed to Muthaiga police station OCS on Tuesday, the group said it intended to plead with her to request Uhuru to stop financing the protests.

The group’s chairperson Theuri Wanjiru claimed the protests have adversely affected their businesses and disrupted their livelihoods.

“While the nature of our gathering is firm and resolute , we emphasize that it is intended to be peaceful and respectful,” reads the letter.

Kenya Kwanza leaders have maintained they have evidence proving that Uhuru is financing the protests aimed at destabilizing the government.

Anti government protesters continued to engage police in running battles on Wednesday leaving at least five with gunshot wounds in Nairobi and Migori.

