Priyanka Chopra Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Brother, Siddharth

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an actress and producer born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, India.

She is one of India’s highest-paid actresses and has received numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

Priyanka is known for her work in Bollywood films such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don – The Chase Begins Again and Fashion.

She has also ventured into international projects, including the American TV series Quantico and movies like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka’s has one brother, Siddharth Chopra. He was born in 1989 and is seven years younger than Priyanka.

He is a professional chef and has managed Priyanka’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, which has produced films in various languages.

Siddhartha’s two weddings have been called off, once with Ishita Kumar in 2019 and once with Kanika Mathur in 2015.

Parents

Priyanka’s parents are Ashok and Madhu Chopra.

They made significant sacrifices for her career, with both being physicians in the Indian Army who gave up their hospital to support her budding career in the entertainment industry.

Priyanka has always expressed admiration for her parents’ influence on her life, highlighting their sacrifices and the impact they had on her self-confidence.

Despite the challenges they faced, including the loss of Priyanka’s father in 2013, their support and guidance have been instrumental in shaping Priyanka’s successful career and personal life.

Madhu has candidly shared some of the parenting regrets and challenges she faced while raising Priyanka and her brother Siddharth, mentioning how she was more focused on Priyanka’s initial acting career during Siddharth’s formative years.

Career

Priyanka began her acting career in Bollywood after winning the Miss World title in 2000.

She made her Bollywood film debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and has since starred in over 50 Indian films, taking on various roles such as a model, a boxer and an autistic teenager.

Some of her notable films include Andaaz, Aitraaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don – The Chase Begins Again and Fashion, for which she won a National Film Award for Best Actress and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

She has also ventured into international projects, including the American TV series, Quantico, and movies like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka is known for her versatile acting talent and has been a vocal advocate and philanthropist for the underprivileged throughout her career.