Pro Wrestling Legend Sid Eudy Passes Away at 63

Sid Eudy, the iconic professional wrestler who captivated audiences under the names Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid, has died at the age of 63 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His son, Gunnar Eudy, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of his father.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” Gunnar wrote on Facebook. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss.”

WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/oh7xF5OCEG — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024

The wrestling community, including WWE, confirmed Eudy’s passing and extended condolences to his family, friends, and fans. WWE paid tribute to the Arkansas native, whose towering 6-foot-9 frame and powerful persona made him a formidable force in the ring.

Sid Eudy began his pro wrestling career in 1987 with Continental Championship Wrestling as Lord Humongous, quickly making a name for himself by winning the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Southeastern Heavyweight Championship. He later joined World Championship Wrestling (WCW) before making his debut with WWE in 1991, where he became known as Sid Justice.

Eudy’s career highlights include high-profile feuds with legends like Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior, as well as multiple championship wins. He held the WWF Championship twice, defeating Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart during his tenure. Despite suffering a near-career-ending injury in 2001, Eudy made sporadic appearances in the wrestling world until his retirement in 2017.

The wrestling community has come together to mourn the loss of Sid Eudy, whose legacy in professional wrestling will be remembered for generations. Memorial service details will be announced by the family soon.