Probe as GSU Cop Fatally Stabbed in Scuffle in Kisumu

Detectives are investigating an incident in which a General Service Unit (GSU) police officer was Monday morning killed in Manyatta slums in Kisumu by stabbing.

Police said constable Calvince Ouma Omondi, 24 was stabbed in the chest during a scuffle with people known to him.

At the time of his death, he was attached to the Turkwel GSU camp in Turkana County.

The officer, who hails from Kolwa in Kisumu East Sub County was on leave.

Witnesses said he was with friends when he was attacked and killed.

The deceased was in a vehicle and were escorting a lady friend to her house within Manyatta when he was confronted and stabbed in the chest.

According to witnesses, one of the friends who was in their company asked the driver to stop to answer a call of nature.

It is at this point that unknown people attacked the other guy prompting the deceased to rush to his defense.

He was stabbed at the chest once and died on the spot.

The single stab left a gaping wound on his chest as the officer bled profusely to death.

A second man was stabbed and seriously wounded in the drama. He was admitted in hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrest has been made so far but police said they are looking for known suspects over the incident.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The incident comes a day after a police officer was also stabbed and killed at the parking lot of a bar in Embakasi area, Kisumu.

Police are combing in estates in the city in the hunt on the group of four believed to have stabbed the police constable.

Police said the body of constable Nicholas Koech, 30 was found lying in a pool of blood long after he had been killed Saturday August 10 morning.

He had been stabbed in the stomach and chest. The motive of the confrontation and subsequent fatal stabbing is yet to be known, police said adding they are pursuing crucial clues.

Police said they have talked to several witnesses as part of the probe into the death.

They are however yet to find the real killers.

He was among a group of revelers who had attended a Kalenjin Night event at the bar and they were leaving when a commotion broke out at the parking lot.

Witnesses informed police of the stabbing minutes after it had happened.