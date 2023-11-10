Probe Launched After Kisii Polytechnic Student Fatally Stabbed by Lover

Police in Kisii have launched a probe over the gruesome of a 23-year-old Kisii National Polytechnic student.

Lucy Boke is said to have been killed by her lover on Thursday at Jogoo estate on the outskirts of Kisii town.

Those privy to the details say the first-year student was a mother to a nine-month-old baby and had just rented a house near Green Valley Primary some three months ago.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect arrived from Kuria, Migori County at around 6pm. He is said to have fatally stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

“It’s sad, this student was brutally killed with several deep cuts all over her body, she died a painful death,” said Ann Ongeri.

Ongeri told reporters that the suspect then locked himself in the house after killing the student.

Shortly after, Boke’s colleagues are said to have forced their way into the house where they attacked the suspect leaving him with serious injuries.

“Students from Kisii Poly arrived at the scene and attacked Lucy’s boyfriend leaving him with serious injuries,” another witness said.

Confirming the incident was Kisii Central Sub-county police commander Isaac Kimwele who noted that the suspect was the deceased’s ex-boyfriend.

Kimwele also stated that the suspect was in the company of unknown people when he paid Boke a visit.

“The body of the deceased was lying on the floor, the police were able to recover a knife which was covered with blood,” said the police boss.

The body has since been taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary.

The suspect is receiving treatment at the same facility.