Probe on as Wells Fargo HR Manager Found Dead in Sabatia

Mystery surrounds the death of a senior manager with a security company whose body was found abandoned in a mortuary days after he went missing.

Willis Ayieko, the Wells Fargo Human Resource (HR) Manager who went missing last Friday on October 18 was found dead four days later.

His colleagues and family said Ayieko went missing after attending a burial in Gem, Siaya County.

His vehicle was found abandoned in Sabatia, Vihiga County. His body was found few meters away.

Police say CCTV footage captured two men abandoning Ayieko’s pick-up near a petrol station in Sabatia.

Investigators are hoping to identify the men to provide critical information on how they obtained the vehicle.

It is not clear why Ayieko was targeted. The motive is yet to be established.

Police said they are investigating murder in the case.

A team of detectives visited various places the car passed as part of the probe into the murder.

He departed the city at around 1 pm but never returned home, sparking concerns about his whereabouts.

His friends said Ayieko was expected to attend another event in Kakamega on Saturday, October 19, but he never arrived.

Some of his friends and family members speculated that Ayieko’s disappearance may be linked to his role as a Human Resource Manager. With many companies laying off employees in recent times, they fear his abduction could be connected to someone he had to let go.

A police officer said the matter is sensitive without explanation.