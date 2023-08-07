Prof Ngumi Reappointed as JKUAT Vice Chancellor For a Five-year Period

Cabinet Secretary for Education Ezekiel Machogu, has reappointed Prof Victoria Wambui Ngumi as the Vice Chancellor for Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Prof Ngumi will serve for a second term for a period of five years, starting August 1.

Acting Chair of the Council Abdi Mohamud Hassan extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof Ngumi on her reappointment and expressed appreciation to CS Machogu for entrusting her with another term to lead the institution of higher learning.

“This is a true testament to the exceptional work she has done over the past five years and exemplifies the confidence the Cabinet Secretary has in her ability to guide this esteemed institution to even greater heights,” said Mr Hassan.

He said the council would fully support Prof Ngumi and the University Management team as they continue to manage the affairs of the institution.

On her part, Prof Ngumi expressed her gratitude to the JKUAT University Council for the reappointment and outlined her vision for the University.

She emphasized her commitment to transforming the varsity into a research and entrepreneurial university while fostering international collaborations to address global challenges.

“We have exceptional minds at this University capable of tackling not only local and regional issues but also global challenges. I will continue to encourage our professors to be thematic leaders in their areas of expertise, guiding and coordinating faculty to engage in proposal writing and collaborations. These elements are vital in attracting research funding, which is crucial in enhancing JKUAT’s global presence,” she said.

Her illustrious academic journey includes being a beneficiary of the prestigious Fulbright scholarship, which led her to earn a PhD degree in plant physiology from Clemson University, South Carolina, USA, in 1997.

She also won the Japan-based Mombusho scholarship, enabling her to successfully pursue a Master of Science degree in Botany at Hiroshima University in 1989. Additionally, she is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi. She also holds an executive MBA from JKUAT.

With a strong focus on plant physiology research, Prof Ngumi has attracted multiple research funds and has contributed extensively to the academic community through numerous publications in high-impact, peer-reviewed journals.

Her work in plant tissue culture and conservation botany is particularly significant as she believes it plays a critical role in the preservation of ecosystems and the environment.

