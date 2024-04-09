Prosecution to Amend Charges on Somali Man Accused of Forgery 

The prosecution plans to amend the charge sheet to include more charges against Somali national Abdihakim Saidi Jama.

Jama is facing charges at a Milimani court where he was charged on July 11, 2023 before principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul of allegedly obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 320 of the Penal Code.

He denied the charge when it was read to him and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000 plus two contact persons.

The prosecution said between March 01, 2011 and June 03, 20212 while in Isiolo county, Jama jointly with others not before court wilfully procured a Kenyan national identity card number in the name of Abdihakim Saidi Jama by falsely pretending that he was the son of Fatuma Mohamed of Kenyan national identity card a fact he knew to be false.

On Monday, a key witness in the case protested over the delay of the matter.

The court was also informed that the accused has on several occasions threatened the key witness with death, where he was warned never to repeat and the witness told to file a formal complaint with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The witness, Mahamud Ayni Hussein was in court.

The accused was one of the contestants in the concluded elections in Somali Republic where he used a different name to vie for the position of Mayor and lost.

Jama has an ongoing criminal case at Makadara law court where he was charged with assaulting Ayni.

He is also alleged to have dispossessed former employer of her business in Nairobi’s Eastleigh while he was employed by the woman as a manager but fraudulently used illegal means to register three boutique shops as his.

The trial court also warned the accused to stop spreading malice that he is the boyfriend of the witness after the witness through her lawyer lodged a complaint with the trial court on the alleged character assassination by the accused.

The matter comes up for directions on April 17.