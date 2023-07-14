Protests to Take Place on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – Azimio

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party says anti-government protests will now take place for three days straight starting next week.

In a statement, the opposition said the protests will from next week take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, due to “overwhelming requests from Kenyans”.

“The Coalition hereby wishes to announce a revision of the calendar. Going forward, the peaceful protests will now be held on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday next week, in line with requests from the public to include three days of activity,” said the opposition.

Press Release pic.twitter.com/99VYZYVzjp — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) July 14, 2023

On Thursday, the opposition had announced the resumption of protests on Wednesday next week, in order to mourn the felled protesters for five days.

“We have made a decision to observe five days of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their families during which we will try our level best to mobilize support to help lessen the burden on the families of victims,” said DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Raila on his part said the demos would continue with or without the government’s go-ahead.

“We will have countrywide protests next week on Wednesday whether the government likes it or not,” Raila said.

Thus far, 17 people are said to have died during the protests that saw the destruction and looting of property in various parts of the country.