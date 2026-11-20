More than 114,000 adults in the Nyanza region have received national identity cards in the past two months, with the Kenya Youth Transition Initiative (KYTI) credited with helping identify residents who had never been registered.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo said the initiative had helped reach first-time applicants, including young people who had recently turned 18 and elderly residents aged above 70.

Speaking during a KYTI meeting in Nyakach Sub-County, Omollo attributed the increased uptake of registration services to the initiative’s community outreach efforts and the government’s removal of charges for issuance and replacement of national identity cards.

He said the waiver of the Sh1,000 replacement fee had further eased access to identity documents.

“It gives our people dignity, it gives them identity. But more than that, it allows them to actively participate and take charge of their own lives,” Omollo said.

The PS noted that national identity cards remain critical in accessing essential services and economic opportunities, including registration with the Social Health Authority (SHA), college enrolment, opening bank accounts, registering businesses and applying for government programmes.

He said KYTI would continue collaborating with the National Registration Bureau and National Government Administration Officers to reach eligible residents who had yet to acquire identity documents.

Omollo also urged citizens who had obtained IDs but were not registered voters to take advantage of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s continuous voter registration exercise.

The meeting brought together approximately 560 KYTI coordinators from Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties, with the initiative now boasting more than 8,000 members across the four counties as it enters its fourth year.

The PS encouraged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of opportunities under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, noting that more than 133,000 young people nationally had received business support.

He said over 300,000 youths had registered under NYOTA’s Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) initiative, against a target of 600,000.

The programme seeks to equip young entrepreneurs with skills to register businesses, compete for government contracts and access financing to enable them to execute awarded tenders.

Omollo further encouraged young people to pursue higher education through universities, technical and vocational education and training institutions and the Kenya Medical Training College.

He urged eligible youths to apply for recruitment opportunities in the Kenya Defence Forces and National Police Service, while calling on KYTI coordinators to use their networks to disseminate information on government services and opportunities.

With schools closing for the holidays, the PS appealed to KYTI members to mentor younger people and discourage alcohol and drug abuse, as well as involvement in crime, to ensure they return to school in January.

He also encouraged young people to aspire to leadership positions, saying KYTI members had agreed to support President William Ruto’s development agenda.

Omollo was accompanied by Kisumu County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi.

Members of County Assembly Kelvin Oraro (Kolwa Central), Oiko Pete (Kabonyo/Kanyagwal), Millicent Muya (North Seme), Tom Onditi (Ombeyi), Adonija Odari (Chemelil/Tamu) and Otuom Polo (South Gem) attended the meeting alongside KYTI Chairman Salmon Oyieko and other leaders.