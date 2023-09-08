PS Omollo Orders NGOs, PBOs to Align Operations with Bottom-Up Agenda

The government Friday ordered all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Public Benefits Organizations (PBOs) operating in Kenya to align their operations with President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic transformation agenda.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the directive follows revelations of misalignment of international donor aid with Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda.

“This model, sadly, leans more towards meeting the interests of donor countries than supporting Kenya’s national development agenda and priority needs,” Dr Omollo said in a statement released on Friday.

He said following their review of the operations of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Public Benefits Organizations (PBOs) registered in Kenya, the government had noted with concern the prevailing misalignment of international donor aid management systems.

“This is not only ineffective but also impairs the ownership of development plans for Kenya, as the host country.”

“Further, it has the potential of weakening our capacity to accurately monitor and manage donor aid management in the best interest of our national security,” he said.

He added the government recognizes the critical role donor aid plays in our socioeconomic development, but, for purposes of mutual accountability between the host country and its development partners, the aid architecture must comply with the global best practices and the established regulatory frameworks.

“In light of the above, the government has formally written a notice to all NGOs and PBOs in the country to comply with this requirement and align their operations with Kenya’s development priorities as captured in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).”

He argued this will guarantee greater partnership and synergies among different parties working in the aid industry to ensure that donor aid is not only producing better impacts for Kenya but also benefits local communities.

“Our prime focus is on optimizing the value of all projects and programmes funded through international aid to ensure they complement our developmental plan outlined in BETA,” he said.

He added the government is progressively heightening its capacity for surveillance against illicit financial flows as one of the strategic interventions to disrupt criminal and terror financing activities.

