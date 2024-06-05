PSC Appoints Secretary Ministry of Interior Paul Famba as New CEO

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of Paul Famba as the new chief executive officer.

Famba was until the appointment the Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

He replaces Dr. Simon Rotich whose tenure as Secretary/Chief Executive Officer comes to an end in July 2024.

The incoming CEO brings to the Commission a wealth of experience as a career administrator, having served in senior positions in the government as Assistant County Commissioner, State Protocol Officer, Deputy County Commissioner and Director of Administration.

A notice dated June 5 states that Famba will serve for five years effective August 1.

His appointment was made by PSC chairperson Anthony Muchiri.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 15(2) of the Public Service Commission Act, the Public Service Commission appoints Paul Famba as the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Commission,” the notice reads.

Rotich assumed the position on August 1, 2019.

Famba was among the 11 candidates shortlisted on May 10 for the position.

Others were Brian Muithya Mutie, Judy Wangechi, and Irene Cherotich Asienga, Sylvester Odhiambo Obong’o, Mahat Osman Shale (PWD), Joan Machayo, Christopher Leparan Tialal, Bahati Keranga Mwita, Gababo Dido Jillo and Juliana Nashipae Yiapan.

Interviews were conducted between May 22-23.

PSC began the search for a new CEO on April 3 through an advertisement in the local dailies, with interested candidates being given until April 23 to submit their applications.

According to the regulations, the CEO’s tenure spans five years, with the possibility of reappointment once.

The CEO is the head of the secretariat, the accounting officer and the custodian of the seal of the commission.

The office holder is responsible for the execution of the decisions of the commission, assignment of duties and supervision of the staff of the commission and ensuring compliance by the staff with the values and principles of the public service.

He or she is also responsible for the preparation and submission of the programs necessary for the achievement of the commission’s mandate and the performance of any other duties as assigned by the commission.

Famba holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts degree in Peace and Conflict Management from Kenyatta University.