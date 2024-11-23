PSC Shortlists Candidates For Vice Chair And Commissioner Positions

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has unveiled a shortlist of nine candidates for the vice-chairperson position and 57 applicants for seven commissioner roles.

This follows the conclusion of an extensive application process earlier this month.

According to the selection panel chaired by Arthur Osiya, the commission received a total of 142 applications for the vice-chairperson slot and 848 applications for the commissioner roles.

The interviews for shortlisted vice-chairperson candidates were conducted on November 18 and 19, 2024, while interviews for the commissioner positions commenced on November 18 and are set to run until November 27, 2024.

“The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Fourth (4th) Floor, Boardroom, Nairobi on the dates and times indicated in the schedule,” Osiya said in an advert.

Applicants attending the interviews are required to present original copies of key documents, including their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, and transcripts.

They must also provide valid clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a registered Credit Reference Bureau, and the Higher Education Loans Board.

Additionally, candidates must submit a Self-Declaration Form stamped by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and, for those with foreign degrees, a letter of recognition from the Commission for University Education.

The selection panel has also invited members of the public to share any relevant information about the shortlisted candidates.

Such submissions must be accompanied by sworn affidavits and can be delivered to the Chairperson, Selection Panel, at Harambee House, Third Floor, Room 306/309, or sent via email to psc.2024applications@headofpublicservice.go.ke.