PSRA Tells Higher Learning Institutions to Install Security Cameras 

Institutions of higher learning must install access control systems, CCTV and surveillance cameras security for the safety of their communities.

They must also conduct security audits, vulnerability and threat assessments for the safety of their communities.

This will help address existing security gaps specific to their environment, Director General of Private Security Regulatory Authority Fazul Mahamed said.

He said in the recent times, there has been increased cases of insecurity in institutions of higher learning in some cases resulting to injuries and death of students.

He also told the institutions to do perimeter fencing, and lighting to deter unauthorized access and real time monitor campus activities.

“Regular security audits, vulnerability and threat assessments must be conducted to identify potential security threats, and existing security gaps specific to the campus environment,” he said.

He added the institutions must develop comprehensive emergency response plans that outline protocols for various scenarios, including natural disasters, student unrest, medical emergencies, and active shooter incidents.

He made the remarks Thursday when he met heads of security of universities, colleges, polytechnics and other institutions of higher learning across the country to deliberate on strict security protocols that will enhance the safety of students, staff and the communities in which these institutions are domiciled.

“When it comes to the safety and security of our universities and institutions of higher learning, there can be no room for compromise or ambiguity,” he said.

He told the officials to fully understand the complexities of the terrain they operate in.

Mahamed said universities and institutions of higher learning play a major role in national development which cannot be gainsaid, and their security is of utmost importance to the nation.

He said it is a sad reality that institutions of higher learning in Kenya and communities around them remain prime targets for criminal enterprise.

“In addition, educational establishments more often than not have inadequate levels of security, improperly trained security officers/response teams and a lack of security culture.”

“Whilst it is of critical importance our academic institutions do not have a siege mentality and implement damaging levels of security, as heads of security in these institutions, you have a duty of care to students and staff to ensure everything that can be done, within reasonable cost limits, is done to the highest possible standard,” he said.

He argued this calls for a carefully considered approach to ensure universities, colleges and institutions of higher learning remain places of learning, while being welcoming to all staff and students and being resilient to the ever-changing threats that we face as a country.

The meeting, he added was aimed at enforcing the law, because, on the safety and security of the institutions there can be no room for compromise or ambiguity.

Mahamed said there is a nationwide security vetting, training and licensing of all in-house security officers, contracted private security officers and all other officers offering security services, be they employed by institutions of higher learning or otherwise engaged as private security service providers.

He said the law says no person shall engage in the provision of private security services unless that person has undergone mandatory security vetting, training and licensing.

He said all universities, colleges, national polytechnics, KMTCs, TVETS and all other institutions of higher learning must implement a holistic approach to security management to create a safe environment that is conducive to learning, research, and personal development.

He told them to identify security incidents within the vicinity over the past 12 months, deconstructing the findings into incident type (shooting, kidnapping, criminal activity), its impact (casualty and fatality count), target (students, staff, lecturers, communities, infrastructure), period of day and key word associations.

This will provide the institutions with rapid trend analysis of the areas surrounding its campuses, he advised.

Mahamed said all in-house security officers, contracted private security officers and other officers offering security services, be they employed by institutions of higher learning or otherwise engaged as private security service providers are required to henceforth undergo rigorous security vetting, training and licensing by the Authority.

“Further, you are hereby required to within 1 month undergo training in security matters in an institution accredited by the Authority as a prerequisite requirement for registration and licensing in accordance with section 23 (2) (d) of the Act.”

“Upon successful completion of the training, the Authority will issue Guard Force Numbers (GFN) to registered and licensed security officers,” he said.

He argued it is mandatory for all in-house security officers, contracted private security officers and all other officers offering security services in institutions of higher learning to visibly wear the Guard Force Numbers bearing their names and license numbers while on duty.

Universities in Kenya, once hailed as citadels of education, are turning into killer zones.

A number of students have recently lost their lives on campus, sparking national outrage.

Security experts, police and student leaders agree on common issues that contribute to insecurity on campuses.

Key among them are alcoholism, drug abuse, deteriorating morals, poverty, peer pressure, poor parenting, misuse of the internet and the ever-evolving cyberspace.