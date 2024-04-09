Public Health Officers Issue 7-day Strike Notice

Unions representing public health workers in the country have issued a seven day strike notice after which all members will go on strike as from 16th of April 2024.

The unions comprising of the The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Health Practitioners Union (KEHPHPU), The Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologist Officers (KNUPT) and The Kenya National Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians (KUNAD) said that they had earlier issued a seven day demand notice that was not honoured by the government and Ministry of Health.

The demand seeks for fair treatment and payment of all members including posting and paying of interns, immediate recognition and absorption of their union members.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday April 9, KEHPHPU General Secretary Brown Achira said that they are the only three unions whose members are still at work and they are to stop soon.

“We want the government to sign the recognition agreement and it is non-monetary,” said Achira.

KNUP General Secretary Elias Mutuma stated that the government should focus and set priorities as health is more important.

“The government may build houses, roads and offer job opportunities to people but who will benefit if they are all sick or dead,” stated Mr. Mutuma.

KUNAD General Secretary Michael Odero said that the court ordered the Health Cabinet secretary and Principal Secretary to pay medical interns but they have not done so.

“The government has blacklisted the ongoing doctor’s strike saying there is no money while housing projects are being put up in the country,” stated Odero.

He added they fully support the doctor’s strike.

He further added that they were ready to be arrested as long as it is fighting for justice.

The strike could complicate the current situation where doctors and clinicians are on strike for almost a month now over among other pay.

This has paralyzed operations at the public hospitals.

President William Ruto said they can not afford the demands arguing the country is struggling with a huge wage bill.

Ruto said Sunday the country is spending Sh1.1 trillion annually of the Sh2.2 trillion collected on payment of salaries and wages.

“We mind them (doctors), we value the service they give to the nation, but we must live within our means. The resources we have are only sufficient to pay Sh70,000 for intern doctors. It is not a salary, it is only a stipend for one year then they will be employed,” he said.

“It is important for us to agree that we must live within our means. We cannot continue to spend the money we do not have.”

He said Kenya’s wage bill is at 47 percent against the recommended 35 percent noting that the country needs a conversation so that those who earn salaries are responsible for the reduction of wage bill.

“Our wage bill is 47 percent of our revenue. It should be 35 percent according to the law. So we are way above. We need a conversation so that those of us who earn salaries are responsible. And we can reduce our wage bill so that we can free more resources to create jobs for our young people,” he said.