Public Institutions to Stop Processing Terminal Dues for Resigning Officials Over Probe into Fraud 

The anti graft agency has told public institutions in both national and county governments to stop any processing and payment of terminal dues to public officers increasingly resigning from the public service or proceeding on early retirement.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says some of the individuals are doing so to evade the ongoing investigations into cases of forgery of academic certificates.

The said in a circular it had noted with concern that in some cases, this is happening through collusion between the academic cheats and their accounting officers.

In the circular signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak and dated March 11, 2024 to all accounting officers in both national and county governments, EACC also asked the officials to recover in full all salaries and benefits earned by any public officer found to have been employed on the basis of fake or forged academic certificates.

“The commission will hold personally liable any accounting officer whose actions or omission lead to loss of public funds through fraudulent or unmerited payments to persons holding fake academic certificates,” he said.

“It has come to the attention of the commission that some public institutions have allowed public officers with cases of forged academic and professional certificates to resign or proceed on early retirement and processed payment of terminal benefits without following the law.”

Twalib advised all public institutions to prioritize and undertake verification of academic and professional certificates of al public officers serving ni the respective institutions.

All cases of forged academic and professional certificates should be submitted to the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission for further action in accordance with the law, he said.

“It is further advised that the salaries, allowances and benefits earned by public officers who secured employment using forged academic and professional certificates is recoverable in full.”

The commission is investigating claims some people in government forged documents to get employment.