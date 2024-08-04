Puddle of Mudd Frontman Wes Scantlin Arrested After Standoff with Police

Wes Scantlin, the frontman for rock band Puddle of Mudd, was arrested earlier this week in California following a tense standoff with police during a traffic stop, according to TMZ.
The incident began when Burbank police pulled over Scantlin, 52, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it was revealed that Scantlin had an outstanding warrant related to an alleged incident involving a weapon at an airport.
Despite police orders to exit his vehicle—a Hummer—Scantlin refused to comply. Efforts by a crisis negotiator to persuade him to leave the vehicle were unsuccessful. As a result, Scantlin was pepper-sprayed and shot with non-lethal pepper balls by members of the SWAT team.
He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital to have his eyes treated and was reported to be in stable condition.
Scantlin was later booked on the outstanding warrant and charged with resisting arrest.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874