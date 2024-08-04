Puddle of Mudd Frontman Wes Scantlin Arrested After Standoff with Police

Wes Scantlin, the frontman for rock band Puddle of Mudd, was arrested earlier this week in California following a tense standoff with police during a traffic stop, according to TMZ.

The incident began when Burbank police pulled over Scantlin, 52, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it was revealed that Scantlin had an outstanding warrant related to an alleged incident involving a weapon at an airport.

Despite police orders to exit his vehicle—a Hummer—Scantlin refused to comply. Efforts by a crisis negotiator to persuade him to leave the vehicle were unsuccessful. As a result, Scantlin was pepper-sprayed and shot with non-lethal pepper balls by members of the SWAT team.

He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital to have his eyes treated and was reported to be in stable condition.

Scantlin was later booked on the outstanding warrant and charged with resisting arrest.