Putin Accepts Kim Jong Un’s Invitation To Visit North Korea After Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea following their first face-to-face summit in four years.

This historic meeting took place in Russia’s far east as Putin seeks to strengthen alliances amidst Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and as Kim continues to advance North Korea’s military modernization efforts.

During the summit, which included over four hours of talks and a tour of the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center, Kim extended the invitation to Putin.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported that Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and expressed his commitment to upholding the history and tradition of Russia-DPRK friendship. “I am pleased to accept your invitation, and I’m looking forward to visiting your beautiful country,” he stated.

The talks and Kim’s visit to Russia have raised concerns in the United States and other countries that North Korea might be willing to sell arms to Moscow to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, potentially in exchange for technology to further its own military ambitions.

As part of his visit, Kim is also expected to tour an aircraft factory and visit Vladivostok to view Russia’s Pacific fleet.

Kim’s delegation includes his defense minister, top military commander, and the director of North Korea’s munitions department.

Some experts have noted the significance of Kim’s delegation and the summit’s location.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, suggested that the composition of Kim’s delegation implies North Korea’s interest in potentially exchanging munitions for military technology with Russia.

The location of the summit at Russia’s eastern spaceport is seen by some as a provocative move, as it challenges UN Security Council Resolutions.

KCNA reported that both leaders agreed to strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in response to “military threats, provocations, and tyranny of imperialists.”

Putin expressed optimism about the strengthening of cooperation and friendship between the two countries and mentioned possibilities for military cooperation with North Korea.

“We see possibilities for enhanced military collaboration in various fields, including technology transfer and joint training exercises,” he remarked.

Regarding technology transfer, Putin mentioned the possibility of Russia assisting North Korea in building satellites, which Kim has argued are crucial for the country’s weapons development.

“We are willing to explore areas of cooperation, such as satellite technology. We believe that such collaboration can be mutually beneficial,” Putin said.

Kim responded: “We are grateful for Russia’s willingness to support us in advancing our technological capabilities.”

However, just before the summit, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, violating UN sanctions.

The prospect of Russia’s cooperation with North Korea on programs potentially breaching UN Security Council resolutions has raised concerns among international observers, including the United States, South Korea, and Japan. These countries have urged Russia and North Korea to adhere to international rules and resolutions.

