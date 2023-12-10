Quando Rondo Taken Into Federal Custody On Drug Charges

Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Bowman, finds himself in federal custody once again, this time on charges related to drug offenses.

The arrest was reportedly carried out by the FBI in Savannah, with Quando apprehended without incident during a traffic stop at the intersection of Burroughs Street and 37th Street around midnight on Saturday, as per ABC affiliate WJCL.

The 24-year-old artist was booked at the Chatham County Detention Center.

This recent development follows Quando Rondo’s previous arrest in July, where he faced charges including two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances law, participation in criminal activity linked to a street gang, and illegal use of a cell phone for facilitating a drug deal.

The rapper was part of a comprehensive indictment listing 19 individuals and encompassing 49 counts of drug-related charges, gang affiliation, and illicit cell phone use.

The accusations also included a violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, implicating Quando in his managerial role within the local faction of the Rollin’ 60’s Crips gang.

In July, Quando Rondo was granted bail amounting to $100,000 on specific conditions, including surrendering his passport, refraining from contact with co-defendants, and abstaining from carrying firearms or possessing illegal substances.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes underscored the significance of Quando turning himself in promptly after learning of the arrest warrant during the bail hearing.