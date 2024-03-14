Quincy Brown Siblings: A Look at His Siblings and Half-Siblings

Quincy Brown is a multi-talented individual excelling in acting, music, fashion and technology.

He gained recognition for his roles in films like Dope and Brotherly Love, as well as his music career with hits like Friends First.

He has appeared in TV series like Star and is set to feature in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Quincy is also a model, entrepreneur, and founder of the production company FourXample.

His diverse talents extend to fashion with collaborations with luxury brands like Christian Louboutin.

Quincy’s journey reflects a blend of family legacy, hard work, and creative endeavors, making him a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Quincy has a diverse set of siblings.

From his maternal side, he has a younger half-brother named Christian Casey Combs, and two younger half-sisters named D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

On his paternal side, Quincy has siblings including Albert Joseph Brown IV, who is a singer known as Lil’B, and Devin Brown, a hip hop artist based in Atlanta.

Additionally, Quincy shares a close bond with his adoptive father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is also a father figure to his other children like King Combs, Chance Combs and Justin Dior Combs.

Also Read: John Mayer Siblings: A Look at the Guitarist’s Family Tree

Parents

Quincy’s parents are Kim Porter and Al B. Sure. Kim Porter was a model and actress, while Al B. Sure is a singer and rapper.

The couple had Quincy, in 1991. After their separation, Kim Porter began dating Diddy, and he later adopted Quincy and raised him as his own son.

Quincy’s biological father, Al B. Sure, was a famous singer known for hits like Misunderstanding and Off on Your Own.

Career

Quincy has made significant strides in the entertainment industry.

He gained massive recognition for his roles in films like Dope and Brotherly Love, as well as his music career with hits like Friends First.

He has appeared in TV series like Star and is set to feature in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Quincy is also a model, entrepreneur, and founder of the production company FourXample.

His creative endeavors extend to fashion collaborations with luxury brands like Christian Louboutin.

Quincy’s career showcases a blend of talent, hard work, and creativity that has established him as a prominent figure in Hollywood.