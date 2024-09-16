Quiver Lounge Kilimani Says Revellers to Enjoy Drinks, Meals Without Music

Quiver Lounge Kilimani announced Monday that it will not play music at the premises “in the spirit of unity and environment conservation”.

This follows conversations between management and neighbours.

It also comes in the wake of notices issued to the premise to close for noise pollution.

And reacting to the move by the County government and National Environment Management Authority, Quiver said it will be the first club to embrace an innovative concept of not playing music.

“This unique approach aims to create a vibrant atmosphere where guests can fully enjoy their time without the distraction of loud music. We believe that people can still eat, drink, and have fun while engaging in meaningful conversations and connecting,” the club said in a statement.

By eliminating loud music, Quiver said it will encourage a more social environment where laughter, chatter, and the clinking of glasses take centre stage.

“Our dedicated staff will be on hand to ensure that every guest feels welcomed and entertained, offering a diverse menu of delicious food and refreshing drinks to enhance the experience,” it said.

The management made the announcement hours after the Nairobi county government issued a notice of intention to close Quivers Lounge Kilimani over allegations of noise pollution.

Nairobi Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria said the notice followed alleged failed attempts to address concerns raised by neighbours who claim loud music is often played at the facility.

“We have issued several notices informing them that they have been playing loud music that is hurting neighbours. Today, we have come to issue a notice of intended closure,” Mosiria said.

Mosiria said the County government will not allow any facility to play loud music that destabilises the well-being of residents living nearby.

The Quiver Kilimani Lounge is near the DoD, State House and several residential apartments.

Residents have been complaining of loud music from the club. Authorities are also targeting clubs in estates that are playing loud music.