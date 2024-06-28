Radio Icon G-Money Leaves Homeboyz Radio After 17 Years

Veteran radio presenter G-Money left Homeboyz Radio and the radio scene after 17 years of service.

Homeboyz Radio is part of the Radio Africa Group.

G-Money has been the host for the morning show previously dubbed ‘G-Money in the Morning’ and later rebranded to ‘The Power Up’.

In a post made on X, G-Money announced his exit even as he expressed his condolences to those who lost their lives protesting against the Finance Bill 2024.

“This moment isn’t about me saying goodbye, it’s about those who won’t get a chance to say “goodbye” as their lives have been snuffed out before they truly have even had a chance to live,” he said.

He described his era on the radio as one that provided a space where many young people had an opportunity to spread their wings and fly.

He said that as he leaves, he would like to shine the spotlight on those who lost their lives while protesting and not on his exit.

“God isn’t sleeping and the perpetrators will have to face their own Waterloo. No crime goes unpunished,” he said.

“To everyone, those who are mourning loss and to everyone else truly sickened by what we’ve seen. I express my heartfelt condolences.”

He expressed that the country has lost so many young people whose only crime exercising their rights in the streets.

This comes amid reports of looming management changes at Radio Africa Group. There is a new investor hence the claims of looming changes.

On June 26, founder and CEO Patrick Quarcoo announced the departure of Radio Africa Group after 24 years of service.

Quarcoo left the group June 26 as per an announcement he made.

While announcing his exit, Quarcoo described the decision leading to his exit as “not been easy” but said it was the right time for both him and the company.

“When I started Radio Africa Group in 2000, my vision was to create a platform that could inform, inspire, and connect people across Kenya and the continent,” Quarcoo said.

“As I retire, Radio Africa Group is entering a pivotal phase of its journey. This transition provides a unique opportunity for the company to realign its strategies, focusing on cost efficiencies, enhancing our profitability and content initiatives.”

Quarcoo thanked Radio Africa Group staff for their support and dedication throughout the years he has been in the company saying they registered tremendous growth.

Here is G-Money’s statement;

“As I left the house this morning to do my final show on @HomeboyzRadio my heart is heavy.

We have lost so many people this week, so many young people who’s only crime was to care enough about their future to say “No”

As I exit the radio scene. I want to thank everyone who’s ever tuned in to the show. It’s a place where many young people have had an opportunity to spread their wings and fly.

I’m happy to be leaving, but saddened by the backdrop of this moment. To everyone, those who are mourning loss and to everyone else truly sickened by what we’ve seen. I express my heartfelt condolences. Those were our kids. They should have been here.

“To every rebel with a cause, Jah is watching over his prophets”

May God bless you.

May God bless Kenya.