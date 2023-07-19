Raila Asks Supporters to End Demos at 5PM, Resume on Thursday Morning

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga has asked anti-government protesters to end demos at 5 pm.

The former prime minister asked the protesters to resume on Thursday morning.

Raila also termed day one of the three-day protests a success.

“We will continue with our peaceful demonstrations as planned. But we will stop at 5PM today and resume tomorrow morning. We will continue to agitate for our rights as Kenyans, we won’t give up,” he told Nation.

Read: Two Shot During Anti-government Protests in Migori

Earlier, the opposition condemned the abduction and arrests of its members.

In a statement, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua termed the actions illegal and aimed to paralyze the protests.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the arrests and or at Azimio leaders and close associates of leaders without any colour of right or lightest justification,” she said.

She stated that Embakasi East MP Babu Owino was arrested by police on Tuesday night and his whereabouts unknown.

Read Also: Former First Lady Mama Ngina’s Security Withdrawn Over Protests

“Today Ken Chonga, MP Kilif South and Hon. Teddy Mwambire, Speaker Kilif County have been arrested and detained in an unknown place,” Karua continued.

Nairobi MCAs Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini), Redson Onyango (Ngei ), Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula have also been arrested.

Also, Raila’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta was said to have been abducted by police on his way to work.

Dennis Onyango (Raila’s Spokesman) was also taken from his home along Mbagathi Road.

“Our Lawyers have instructions to proceed with the necessary legal action,” Karua added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...