Raila Criticizes State’s Poor Flood Preparedness Despite ‘Talking Big On Climate Change’

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga expressed sorrow over the government’s response to the flood crisis as heavy rainfall continues to pound the country.

Many parts of the country have been rocked by floods since heavy rains began last month, with at least 169 people dead so far, over 102 others injured and property of unquantified value destroyed.

The death toll from Monday morning’s tragedy in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County stood at 48 while 76 others were still missing as of Tuesday morning.

And as the Kenya Meteorological Department warns that the ongoing rains will continue this week, President Ruto convened a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the flood situation.

Odinga on Tuesday said the floods have exposed what he called Kenya’s failure to properly plan for weather and climate change-driven disasters and invest adequately in infrastructure and social welfare.

“The situation therefore calls for accountability and a reordering of our priorities as a country,” the Azimio La Umoja coalition party leader said in a statement. Odinga bewailed the government’s failure to establish advance contingency plans in preparation for the long rain season, despite the Meteorological Department warning of heavy rains and storms.

“The devastation has made clear that as a nation, we must confront the emergency of our failure to learn. The government has been talking big on climate change, yet when the menace comes in full force, we have been caught unprepared,” he said.

He told President William Ruto’s government to “be proactive, clear the confusion being witnessed, end duplication and unnecessary competition within its ranks and create clarity over roles and responsibilities in the response and incident management system.”

Odinga said his team is mobilising support to deliver aid to those affected.

“A number of our leaders are holding fundraisers and we will do what we can to support their efforts. We are also encouraging our networks to feel free to contribute to the national relief efforts, particularly through the Red Cross or other accountable organizations that are providing assistance,” he added.

At least 30,099 households have been displaced by the floods, per government figures released on Monday, affecting approximately 150,495 people.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has since pledged a Sh2 million donation to the Kenya Red Cross Society in support of flood victims.

Many people are in need of help following the flooding.