Raila Demands Resignation of CSs Chirchir, Ndung’u Over G-to-G Fuel Deal

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has demanded the resignation of two Cabinet Secretaries over the controversial government-to-government fuel duel.

Speaking on Monday, Raila called for the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndung’u over the failed deal.

The opposition leader alleged that the deal was a scam meant to illegally withdraw funds from the exchequer.

“They stole money from the consolidated fund in addition to spending monies way above what Parliament approved. They must not only resign but must also be prosecuted,” he said.

“Mr Chirchir and National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u have certainly committed criminal offenses, abused office, and gone scot-free against the constitution.”

