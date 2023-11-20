fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Raila Demands Resignation of CSs Chirchir, Ndung’u Over G-to-G Fuel Deal

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    chirchir, raila, g-to-g
    Opposition Leader Raila Odinga. [COURTESY]

    Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has demanded the resignation of two Cabinet Secretaries over the controversial government-to-government fuel duel.

    Speaking on Monday, Raila called for the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndung’u over the failed deal.

    The opposition leader alleged that the deal was a scam meant to illegally withdraw funds from the exchequer.

    “They stole money from the consolidated fund in addition to spending monies way above what Parliament approved. They must not only resign but must also be prosecuted,” he said.

    “Mr Chirchir and National Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u have certainly committed criminal offenses, abused office, and gone scot-free against the constitution.”

    more to follow

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Sakaja’s Aide Osman Freed Ahead of Court Sessions in Nairobi

    Raila Demands Resignation of CSs Chirchir, Ndung'u Over G-to-G Fuel Deal

     
    Police: Sakaja’s Aide Still Missing, No CCTV Footage of Abduction Scene