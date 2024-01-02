Raila Odinga Alleges Government Owes Secondary Schools Over Sh69 Billion In Education Funding

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has raised concerns over the government’s education funding, claiming that it owes secondary schools more than Sh69 billion.

This comes in response to President William Ruto’s recent remarks in his New Year address, where he asserted increased allocations to the education sector.

According to Raila, the government disbursed only Sh64 billion out of the required Sh82 billion for nearly 4 million secondary school learners in the third term of the 2022/2023 financial year.

This has resulted in a deficit of Sh17.7 billion, which could have covered the education expenses for almost eight thousand students.

In the same financial year, Raila stated that the current administration allocated Sh17,339 per learner instead of the recommended Sh22,244.

This indicates a deficit of Sh4,905 for each student.

In the subsequent 2023/2024 Financial Year, the Ruto administration allegedly disbursed only Sh3,327.87 per child instead of the required Sh22,244, constituting a mere 14% of the necessary amount.

“It is not true that the Kenya Kwanza administration has enhanced any funding for free education,” Raila said.

He questioned the increase in funding while highlighting issues with the Medical (NHIF Eduafya) program, suggesting a possible misallocation of funds.

The Free Day Secondary Education program, initiated in 2008, aimed to provide free and compulsory basic education for all Kenyan children. Over the years, the per-learner capitation rate increased from Sh10,625 in 2008 to Sh22,244 in 2018. Raila pointed out that Ruto has not contributed to raising this limit.

“So, which funding did the Kenya Kwanza government increase? If funding has been increased, why is the Medical (NHIF Eduafya) program running into trouble? Is the regime funding corruption or learners? Is Kenya Kwanza funding real or ghost learners and schools?”

Raila emphasized the adverse effects of not releasing full capitation to all schools, stating that it disproportionately impacts schools with fewer resources. While schools with better infrastructure can cope with the shortage, poorer schools face challenges.

He called on the government to promptly release the owed funds to schools and adhere to the capitation rate.

Additionally, Raila urged religious leaders and civil society to advocate for children’s education, instructing members of parliament and county assemblies to prioritize education spending and ensure public funds reach schools before the resumption of classes.

“instruct our members of parliament and county assemblies to prioritize basic and higher education spending. Our legislators must embark on active steps to force the government to release public education funding, both at the Primary and secondary levels before schools resume. Money must reach schools ahead of Monday.”