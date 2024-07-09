Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Present As President Ruto Signs IEBC Amendment Bill Into Law

President William Ruto has officially signed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill into law.

The event, held on Tuesday, July 9, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, was attended by key political leaders, including ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila Odinga emphasized the importance of leadership during such transformative times.

He highlighted the comprehensive recommendations of the NADCO report, stressing that their full implementation would address critical issues facing the country.

Raila said that while the signing of the IEBC bill was significant, it was only one part of the broader agenda outlined in the NADCO initiative.

He pointed out critical issues affecting Kenyans, including unemployment and gender equity, urging concerted efforts to tackle these challenges.

“We need a broader engagement and conversation. Let’s bring all stakeholders together,” Raila urged.

The absence of commissioners has severely hindered the IEBC’s ability to fulfill essential mandates, such as conducting by-elections and undertaking the much-awaited boundaries review process.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa commended President Ruto for assenting to the bill, underscoring its origins in the NADCO dialogue.

He indicated that eight other proposed bills were currently undergoing legislative processes.

“This bill’s assent not only signifies a landmark in our nation’s efforts to reconstitute a revamped IEBC but also underscores the pivotal role of dialogue in our national discourse,” Ichungwa remarked.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka spoke about the country’s current challenges, particularly the high cost of living, suggesting the need for further dialogue to address pressing issues highlighted by recent anti-government protests.