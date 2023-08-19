Raila Off to the UK For “Business, Relaxation”

He is expected back in Nairobi at the end of next week.

Read: Kenya Government Backs US Ambassador Amid Political Tensions: “Kenya Not a Colony, – Says Raila Odinga

Before his departure on Friday night, the opposition honcho said he bumped into US Senator Chris Coons who had earlier held talks with President William Ruto.

Raila said that Coons is a true patriot, as he thanked him for his help and their relationship over the years, as well as his support.

“Our paths crossed again last night with my friend Senator Chris Coons heading home to the US while I left for the United Kingdom,” he said.

Before leaving, Raila spoke at the Devolution Conference where he attacked US ambassador Meg Whitman over comments regarding the 2022 elections.

Read Also: Raila rejects Unmediated Talks with President Ruto

Ambassador Whitman praised Kenya’s August 2022 election as “the freest, fairest and most credible election in Kenyan history.” She highlighted the local and international observation of the election and the peaceful transfer of power upheld by the Kenyan Supreme Court.

However, the former PM took offense and responded critically, asserting Kenya’s autonomy: “Kenya is not a colony of the United States.”

He demanded that Ambassador Whitman refrain from making comments on Kenya’s internal affairs, which has sparked a heated exchange between the opposition and those supporting Whitman, among them President Ruto.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874