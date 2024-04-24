Raila Wants Floods Declared National Disaster

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to declare the current floods a national disaster.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he emphasized the escalating rains and warned of worsening conditions if not promptly addressed.

The former Prime minister called for swift action from the government to mobilize all available national resources to prevent further loss.

“It is our urgent appeal that the President and government hereby declare the floods a national disaster and immediately activate all emergency mechanisms including military disaster response teams,” Raila said.

Additionally, he suggested that the Red Cross establish an emergency relief fund for immediate distribution on a case-by-case basis.

The ODM leader also announced that Azimio Members of Parliament have collectively donated Sh1 million to assist Nairobi residents impacted by the floods.

Raila continued by urging the Governor Johnson Sakaja-led Nairobi County government to implement effective rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas by floods and offer necessary assistance to all affected individuals.

He also directed his plea to the Kenya Kwanza government, emphasizing the need for sustainable measures to address the recurring challenge. He stressed that as a nation, proactive solutions should be in place rather than relying on external aid during rainy seasons and droughts.

“While we continue to receive reports from other parts of Nairobi and access to some neighbourhoods remains critically limited, we appeal to the government and other disaster response agencies to launch thorough search and rescue efforts in all affected areas, and provide food rations, blankets and medication to affected residents,” added the former PM.

“It is important to point out that all forecasts show that the rains will be pouring some more tonight and the coming days, which means the disaster is about to get worse. Preparedness is key to forestalling a crisis of larger proportions.”