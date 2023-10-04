Rainstorm Kills 85-year-old Woman, Two Goats in Kericho Village

A heavy rainstorm caused the death of a woman aged 85 together with her two goats in Kimoson village, Chepseon, Kericho County.

Police said a storm pushed and uprooted two blue gum trees that fell onto a house occupied by Ruth Kipsoi killing her.

She lived alone at the time of the Monday incident, police said.

Witnesses said two goats died during the incident. Many other trees were damaged by the storm in the incident.

The body of the woman was moved to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the sudden death of a man at Marikiti market, Kamkunji, Nairobi.

Witnesses told police the deceased had descended from a matatu, walked few meters ahead and sat on the tarmac where he died.

Police who visited the scene said the body had no visible injuries at the time of the incident.

The victim was later identified as David Hamilton Wade, 59.

The cause of the death is yet to be known. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

