Randy Jackson Siblings: Exploring the Musical Jackson Siblings

Randy Jackson is an American singer-songwriter, musician and dancer, known for his involvement with The Jacksons band, his work as a record executive and his role as a judge on American Idol.

He has been part of various musical projects, including co-writing successful singles, performing with The Jacksons on tours and working with artists like Lionel Richie.

Additionally, Randy co-founded Total Multimedia Inc. and opened his record label, Modern Records.

In recent years, he has been a band leader on Name That Tune.

Randy has also faced health challenges, being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and undergoing gastric bypass surgery for weight loss.

Siblings

Randy has several siblings, including Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon’s twin who passed away shortly after birth), Michael, Jermaine and Janet.

Each sibling has made significant contributions to the music industry, with Michael being a global icon and Janet achieving immense success as a singer and actress.

The Jackson family’s musical influence spans generations, with each sibling bringing their unique talents to the forefront of the entertainment world.

Parents

Randy’s parents are Joseph Jackson and Katherine Jackson.

Joseph, also known as Joe Jackson, was a talent manager and patriarch of the Jackson family, guiding his children’s musical careers.

Katherine played a significant role in raising their children and supporting their musical endeavors.

Together, Joseph and Katherine raised a talented family that became known worldwide for their contributions to the music industry.

Career

Randy gained recognition as a member of The Jacksons, showcasing his musical talents as a singer, musician and dancer.

Although not an original member of The Jackson 5, he joined the family band in 1975, contributing to their success with hits like Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground).

Randy’s musical journey extended beyond The Jacksons, collaborating with artists like Lionel Richie and participating in significant projects like We Are The World.

His involvement in music production and songwriting led to co-writing successful singles and working closely with his brother Michael, notably on the album, Off the Wall.

Additionally, Randy ventured into solo projects, forming his band Randy & the Gypsys and releasing critically acclaimed music.

His career also delved into business ventures, including founding his record label, Modern Records and partnering with his sister Janet Jackson to establish Rhythm Nation Records.

Throughout his career, Randy has showcased his musical versatility, business acumen and enduring passion for the music industry.

Personal life

Randy has been married twice and has three children.

He first married Eliza Shaffy in 1989, with whom he had a daughter named Stevanna Jackson in 1990.

After divorcing Eliza Shaffy in 1992, Randy married Alejandra Oaziaza.

With Alejandra, Randy has two children, Genevieve Jackson, born in 1989, and Steven Randall Jackson Jr., born in 1992.