Rapper Blueface Sentenced To Probation For Involvement In Strip Club Shooting

Blueface, the controversial rapper, has received a probationary sentence following his involvement in a Las Vegas strip club shooting that occurred in 2022.

The artist, whose real name is Johnathan Michael Porter, appeared before Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen E. Delaney on Monday to address the charges.

The victim, Kentabius Traylor, testified during the trial, stating that Blueface opened fire on him after a comment was made about the car he was driving.

As a result of the sentencing, Blueface will serve 24 to 60 months on probation. Several strict conditions accompany his probation, including abstaining from alcohol and drugs, relinquishing possession of weapons (including firearms), and refraining from being in the Strip and Downtown corridors of Las Vegas, except when required for work purposes.

Violation of any probation terms will result in the artist serving the remaining sentence in prison. Blueface pleaded guilty to one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and one misdemeanor battery charge.

Notably, attempted murder charges against him were dismissed in conjunction with his probation.

The case stems from an incident in October 2022 at the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas.

A joke made by the alleged shooting victim about Blueface conversing with some women in a modest vehicle allegedly initiated the conflict.

Blueface’s associates reportedly assaulted the man, and when he attempted to leave in his truck, the rapper allegedly fired shots at the vehicle as it departed. The truck sustained multiple bullet marks, while the man suffered a “bullet graze wound” on his left hand.

Following Blueface’s arrest related to the shooting, the owner of the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club claimed that the establishment had to close due to the “gang-related activities” associated with the rapper.

He expressed a desire to see Blueface either serve a life sentence in prison or financially compensate the club. The owner decried the negative impact on the business and emphasized that it wasn’t law enforcement but “our own people” who caused the establishment’s closure, citing the rapper’s actions as detrimental to their business.

