Rapper Colonel Mustapha Reveals Brief Two-Week Relationship With Socialite Huddah Monroe

In a recent interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Kenyan rapper Colonel Mustapha dropped revelations about his brief two-week relationship with socialite Huddah Monroe.

According to Mustapha, their connection transpired during a studio session intended for a collaborative song. He emphasized the short duration of their involvement, stating, “Huddah and I dated for only two weeks.

” Mustapha clarified that due to the limited timeframe, he didn’t have sufficient opportunity to truly get to know Huddah. The rapper mentioned that their encounter occurred following his breakup with Marya, and their initial intention was to collaborate on a music project.

Describing the nature of his connection with Huddah, Mustapha acknowledged her significance, labeling her as “the greatest.” At the time, Huddah had already made an appearance in one of his music videos.

Reflecting on his past experiences, Colonel Mustapha opened up about his tumultuous relationship with Noti Flow. He described it as toxic, likening it to a war zone and attributing the toxicity to Noti Flow’s insecurities.

In a candid revelation, Mustapha shared details about alleged physical abuse he endured during his relationship with Noti Flow. He claimed that Noti Flow was violent, going so far as to bite him, leaving visible marks. Mustapha, however, asserted that he refrained from responding in kind due to the potential severity of his actions.

Mustapha explained, “She was very violent. She used to bite me, I even have marks to prove that. She used to beat me up because she knew I would never beat her because if I did, I would kill her.”

He added, “What would I even beat? I would only beat you in the bedroom only (sex).”

These revelations shed light on the complexities of Mustapha’s past relationships, offering a glimpse into the challenges and dynamics that unfolded during those periods of his life.