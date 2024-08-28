Rapper Macklemore Cancels Dubai Concert Over UAE’s Alleged Role In Sudan Conflict

US rapper Macklemore has canceled his upcoming October show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), citing the country’s alleged involvement in the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Macklemore stated that he made this decision in response to calls from fans to stand in solidarity with the Sudanese people and to boycott the UAE for its alleged support of the Sudanese paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF has been fighting against the Sudanese army, leading to a violent conflict in the region.

“Until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF, I will not perform there,” Macklemore announced on Instagram.

The UAE government has denied these allegations, calling them “baseless and unfounded,” and stating that they are meant to divert attention from the ongoing fighting and humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The UAE has also called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to seek a peaceful solution through dialogue.

Sudan’s ambassador to the UN, Harith Idriss al-Harith Mohamed, has accused the UAE of providing financial and military support to the RSF, which he claims is a major factor in prolonging the conflict.

Since the fighting began in April last year, thousands have been killed and millions displaced. The UN has reported that the conflict has caused the worst hunger crisis on record in Sudan. Both the Sudanese army and the RSF have been accused of atrocities, with the RSF specifically facing allegations of genocide against the non-Arab population in the Darfur region, which they control.

Macklemore explained that his decision was driven by the urgent and horrific situation in Sudan and the lack of global attention it has received. He also mentioned that the recent conflict in Gaza has raised awareness about humanitarian crises worldwide. His latest song, “Hind’s Hall,” is a tribute to a girl killed in Gaza, reflecting his commitment to addressing social issues through his music.

The rapper clarified that he does not judge other artists who choose to perform in the UAE but encouraged his peers to consider using their platforms for collective action and social change.