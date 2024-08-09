Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after alleged assault on hotel security

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested following an alleged fight involving a security guard and his own bodyguard at a luxury hotel in central Paris, French authorities said on Friday.

The 33-year-old, who has had multiple nominations for Grammy Awards, was arrested after fighting with one of his own security guards, prosecutors said.

American rapper Travis Scott has been arrested after reportedly getting into a fight with a member of his security team. The FE!N singer, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, was seen being dragged out of the lobby of a five-star hotel by French authorities. #9News pic.twitter.com/O5zJKT4bJF — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 9, 2024

He remained in custody on Friday evening though a US representative for Scott said the rapper’s management was in “direct communication with Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate”.

Paris prosecutors said “police were called to the George V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

Scott has been a regular visitor to Paris and was at the Olympics men’s basketball semi-finals in Paris on Thursday evening. He released a social media video showing himself at the game.

He also released images later of himself at a Paris nightclub.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had previous brushes with the law in the United States.

The music star was arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Police said he was involved in a fight on a yacht.

In November 2021, 10 people were killed in a crush in his show at a pop festival in his home city of Houston, Texas.

But he continues to be a prolific songwriter and producer. Scott’s “Utopia” was a nominee for best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards. And he has merchandising deals with Nike, video game maker Epic Games and McDonald’s fast food.

Scott has two children with social media influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

By Agencies