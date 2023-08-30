Rare Blue Supermoon To Illuminate Skies Worldwide

A celestial treat is in store for skygazers around the globe as the most luminous and prominent full Moon of the year, a blue supermoon, is set to grace the skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

This phenomenon, where a blue Moon coincides with a supermoon, is an infrequent event, with the last occurrence taking place in 2009.

A blue Moon arises due to the anomaly in the annual lunar cycle that results in 13 full Moons instead of the usual 12. As a result, this lunar spectacle is a sight to behold.

While it will be visible across the world, the optimal time for viewing in the UK will be during the early hours of Thursday.

This blue Moon, also recognized as a supermoon, will stand out due to its increased size and brightness, a consequence of its proximity to Earth in its orbital trajectory.

However, despite its name, the term “blue” in this context doesn’t refer to its color, but rather to its departure from the typical naming convention for Moons.

Cultures spanning the globe, including various Native American societies, bestow names upon full Moons.

A typical year hosts 12 full Moons, corresponding to the 12-month calendar. Yet, the lunar phases encompass approximately 29.5 days, equating to around 354 days for 12 cycles.

Also Read: Russia’s Luna-25 Spacecraft Crashes On Moon Amid Control Failure

This interval falls short of the 365/366 days of a standard calendar year, resulting in the occurrence of a 13th full Moon approximately every two and a half years.

The infrequent nature of this event could be the origin of the idiom “once in a blue Moon.” The previous blue Moon took place in August 2021, and the subsequent occurrence is projected for 2026. The combination of a blue Moon with a supermoon is even rarer, and enthusiasts will have to wait until 2037 for the next sighting.

This captivating celestial phenomenon doesn’t necessitate any specialized equipment for observation; a clear sky and the naked eye will suffice. In the UK, the optimal viewing time will be at 02:35 on Thursday. The Moon’s rise will also be a spectacle, appearing above the horizon shortly after sunset, weather permitting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...