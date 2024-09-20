Raya Heroics Save Arsenal In Champions League Opener At Atalanta

David Raya’s goalkeeping heroics ensured that Arsenal were only held to a goalless draw at Atalanta on Thursday in a tough start to their campaign in the revamped Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side left Bergamo with a point after a low-key performance in a red-hot atmosphere at the refurbished Gewiss Stadium.

The Premier League side would likely have been defeated had goalkeeper Raya not pulled off an astonishing double save to stop Mateo Retegui from netting first from the penalty spot and then on the rebound early in the second half.

Missing Martin Odegaard to a serious ankle injury suffered on international duty with Norway, Arsenal were largely solid but lacked imagination going forward and after having an early spell of dominance never looked like winning. On Sunday Arsenal head to league title rivals Manchester City, where they will need a brighter display than they one they put in on Thursday in northern Italy.

Europa League holders Atalanta had the better of a tight game which featured little goalmouth action and will be encouraged by there efforts in their first Champions League match since being dumped out at the group stage in 2021.

Arsenal were on top in the opening exchanges and only a fantastic double save from Marco Carnesecchi stopped the away side from going ahead in the 13th minute.

The Italian kept out Bukayo Saka’s drilled free-kick with a fantastic fingertip save before quickly scurrying across to block Thomas Partey on the rebound.

Atalanta are used to dictating the rhythm of games, even at grounds like Anfield, but initially Arsenal pressed the hosts into making constant mistakes with the ball.

It took Atalanta nearly half an hour to get a proper sight of goal and Charles De Ketelaere smashed high and way wide when neatly set up by Retegui on the edge of the area.

But they grew into the game and two minutes after half-time had the perfect chance to take the lead when Ederson was clumsily brought down by Partey in the penalty area.

But Raya did brilliantly to guess the right way for Retegui’s penalty and then somehow managed to get across the goalline to claw the Italy forward’s rebound header off the line.

They closest anyone came to scoring after Raya’s miraculous goalkeeping was when Atalanta substitute Juan Cuadrado fired two long-range rockets first just over and then inches wide as both teams settled for a draw.

