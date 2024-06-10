Real Estate License Florida Cost

Florida has one of the most lucrative real estate markets in the United States with agents earning up to $94,000 annually. One interesting fact is that earning a Florida real estate license is much cheaper than getting a college degree. Thanks to accredited real estate online schools like RealEstateU, potential agents can jump through just a few steps to earn their realtor licenses in Florida and start making money. Even your very first commission can cover the cost of obtaining your real estate education. Are you wondering how much is a real estate license in Florida? Don’t worry. This post will break down the Florida real estate license cost so that you know what to expect.

How Much Does a Real Estate License in Florida Cost?

Florida students can expect to spend up to $300+ on average to obtain their real estate licenses. However, the fees sometimes vary according to the school you attend, pre-licensing course, application fees, and the state exam costs. Candidates normally take between 10 and 20 weeks to complete the entire process of getting their licenses in Florida. Once you get your license and activate it with a sponsoring broker, you can kick-start your career and start making money. Here is a rundown of the costs involved in getting a Florida real estate license.

1. Pre-Licensing Real Estate Course

The number one step for earning a Florida real estate license is to sign up for the state-required pre-licensing real estate courses, which start from $100. While several real estate schools provide pre-licensing education for Florida students, RealEstateU is more convenient and cost-effective if you want to get your license fast and fully online. Choosing a school that has a high exam pass rate will give you the best chance of passing your exam once and for all. Apart from offering the cheapest 63-hour pre-licensing real estate courses in Florida, Real Estate U also provides students with 24/7 support services and limitless access to online study materials.

2. Application and Exam Fee

Submitting your license application to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation costs about $80. But just how much is the real estate exam in Florida? Well, the cost of registering for the Florida real estate license exam is about $36. Pearson Vue provides the Florida State Real Estate license exam in Florida, and you can find useful resources regarding questions and scheduling from the information booklet.

3. Criminal Background Check

All students seeking Florida real estate licenses must pass a criminal background check. Submitting your fingerprint for the criminal background check can cost between $50-80.

When you factor in all the various costs, it’s pretty clear that you need a budget of $300-700 to get your license in Florida. The largest variable that can determine the overall cost of earning your Florida real estate license is the real estate school you attend.

Now that you know the cost of a real estate license in Florida, you can consider enrolling in RealEstateU’s online school to get your license with ease at the lowest possible rate. If you choose a study plan that suits your goals, you can secure your license within a few months. Starting a real estate career in Florida is an exciting endeavor. The profession can bring good financial rewards if you work hard and boost your knowledge of the industry.